Record budget spent on education, health sectors in KP: Shehryar Afridi

PESHAWAR : Member National Assembly (MNA) Shehryar Afridi has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has made the province a role model for the rest of the country and has strengthened its institutions significantly.

This he said on 2nd Advocacy Seminar for Health under the DFID/Palladium Funded /Community Uplift Program Implemented Community Score Card (CSC) Project.

Shehryar Afridi said that KP government has made revolutionary steps and passed many resolutions from the provincial assembly, adding that for the first time record budget were spent on education and health sectors.

He appreciated the Community Uplift Program in district Charsadda on Basic Health Units (BHUs), adding that the organization give voice to common people to raise their voice and asked for their rights.

The MNA informed that KP government providing free health care treatment in all public health sector hospitals in the form of Sehat Insaf Card, MTI Act, Independent Monitoring Unit in health sector, Health Care Commission Act, Food Safety Authority Act, Social Health Protection Initiatives in 4 Districts, Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Mother & Child Health and many other revolutionary steps has been taken by the government.

He said if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wins the next general election then it will not only strengthen the service delivery in health sector in KP further but as well as around the country and will provide all basic health facilities to the common citizen on their door steps.

On the occasion Chief Executive of Community Uplift Program (CUP) Pakistan, Colonel Iftikhar Ur Rahman explained the concept and the objectives of the Advocacy Seminar, for health care improvement within the framework of Community Score Card Methodology in District Charsadda of KP.

