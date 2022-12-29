Erling Haaland continued his assault on the record books of the Premier League to help Manchester City get past Leeds United at Elland Road and close the gap on leaders Arsenal.

The Norwegian scored a brace, becoming the fastest player to reach 20 goals in a Premier League season after taking just 14 games, while Rodri added the first of the three goals during the visitors’ 3-1 win.

Leeds United frustrate Manchester City in the first half:

City, as always, dominated possession in the first half and carved out their first chance after just 30 seconds with Illan Meslier denying Haaland with his first shot on goal.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez all missed goal-scoring opportunities alongside Haaland in the first 45 minutes as Leeds frustrated the defending champions by hanging on.

Rodri changed the complexion in the first minute of added time when a swift counterattack forced Meslier into another save which fell into Spainiard’s path who put the ball away to open the scoring for his side.

City dominates the second period:

The goal allowed City more space to operate as Leeds sent players forward in search of an equaliser. Grealish caught Leeds off-guard for City’s second goal robbing the defence of possession before finding Haaland for his first goal in the 51st minute.

The goal machine added his second in the 64th combining with Grealish again to power a shot past the keeper.

Pascal Struijk managed to pull one goal back by heading in a corner but Leeds threatened little the rest of the way.

City retakes the second spot in the Premier League table with the win, sitting five points behind the leaders Arsenal.