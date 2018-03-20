Recommendations from IoK for Padma awards rejected

New Delhi

In utter manifestation of discrimination against occupied Jammu and Kashmir, all recommendations from the territory, four of them made by even Governor NN Vohra, didn’t find a place in this year’s Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honors of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. Padma awards will be conferred on March 20 and April 2.

Puppet administration of occupied Kashmir had recommended nine names, four of them by even Governor Vohra, and all of them were rejected by a high-level 10-member Selection Committee, constituted by the Indian government.

Majority of those who find place in the final list, prepared by the selection committee, either belong to upper caste or Hindu extremist organizations.

The 2018 Padma awards selection committee comprised people handpicked by Modi-led government like Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta.—KMS