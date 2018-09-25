Recommendations finalised for new LB system in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

For the establishment of new local bodies’ system in Punjab recommendations have been finalized and Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has also given approval in this regard and after this these would be presented to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for final decision.

Talking in this regard, after a high level meeting, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that in new system elections of local bodies institutions would take place not on party but popularity basis and village and neighborhood councils would be elected where in each council there would 3 elected representatives while 3 reserved seats for youth, ladies and minority.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that election of mayor and deputy mayor would be direct and on party basis which would be a new and constructive experience. He told that for the first time in history Punjab Government would be handing over its developmental budget to the councilors and 30 per cent funds of Annual Development Program (ADP) would be at the disposal of local bodies’ institutions. Abdul Aleem Khan further told that there would be no overlapping and jurisdiction would be very clear for local and district governments. Senior Minister said that in Punjab 10 to 20 thousand people would be electing their representative and even councilor would be recommending developmental schemes and spending lakhs of rupees for the welfare of the masses. Abdul Aleem Khan added that those were which were enjoyed by the Chief Minister in past would now be with the Mayor of every city and people’s problems would be solved at local lever as per their aspirations.

He claimed that new local bodies’ set up in Punjab would be one of its own kind on which even political opponents cannot raise finger. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab Government has completed its home work in this regard and now deliberations would be presented to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for final decision which would be big and good news for the people of Punjab.

In this regard high level meeting chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, Secretary Local Bodies Arif Anwar Baloch and other senior officers in their briefing told that new system was not less than challenge and for this KPK Model, 2001 Act and other countries systems were discussed and studied and now system devised for the future would be far better than past.

