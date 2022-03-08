Recognizing Women Of Power: Mr Faisal Zahid commemorates efforts of PWF and change makers.

On the 7th of March, the Women Development Foundation held an event to honor the women of all walk of life, and recognize their never ending and often defining efforts for brining economic prosperity to everyone.

Among the notable attendees were Mr Martin Dawsson, the British Deputy Head of Mission to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dawsson recognized the efforts of PWF and other advocates of Women rights in Pakistan, and acknowledged the contributions being made by various organizations to further the cause of women rights in the country.

Ambassador at Large for GLOBAL PEACE & Human Rights Imam allama muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui , Chairman Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH ), also graced the event with his presence.

Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan shed light on the importance of education of women, and how Islam has been the flagbearer of women rights since its dawn. Allama Muhammad Ahsan also emphaised how islam ensured women their share in inheritance effectively ensuring women rights to property ownership.

Further elaborating he stated that Islam has given women a recognition, and an exhalted stature by defining that pradise can be found under a mothers feet. Imam Sb also shed light on how islam encourages women to practice professions and contribute to the development of society as a whole.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Cheif Pakistan Observer was invited as guest of Honor at this prestigious event. Mr Faisal Zahid Malik presented the certificates of recognition to emerging women operating in under privileged areas, identified by the Women Development Foundation.

During his address, Mr Faisal congratulated the fearless women recognized by the PWF and encourage them to continue their valiant efforts for women rights and equality in Pakistan.

This event commemorates the efforts of women in all walks of life, from generating employment opportunities to playing the leading role in the education, development and uplift of future generations.