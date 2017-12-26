Recognition of S M Muneer’s role

A prominent personality of the business community – S M Muneer – has been conferred with Honoris Causa degree by Greenwich University in recognition of his contribution to the cause of country’s economy. Honoris Causa is the highest academic honour conferred by the University upon extraordinary individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

S M Muneer is among a handful of people who worked hard throughout their life to help improve economy of the country by introducing modern technology, quality, vibrant marketing, branding and fair market practices. He has also been in the forefront of efforts to highlight the problems of the business community and played crucial role in addressing them through talks with relevant authorities. It is because of this attitude that Mr Muneer and his ventures received numerous awards locally and globally including Best Businessman of the Year Award by FPCCI, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Isaar (for his services for the cause of humanity), Gold Medallion Award by International Export Association of UK, Top 25 Companies Award by Karachi Stock Exchange, Life time Achievement award by Mayor of Markham (Canada) and honorary PhD degree twice by Institute of Business and Technology and Indus Institute of Higher Education. All this shows that he is a multi-dimensional personality earning respect and recognition from all concerned because of his sincerity and devotion to his mission. S M Muneer has a clear vision on how to improve economy and increase exports and much can be achieved if government formulates policies and implements them in close consultation with people like him.

Related