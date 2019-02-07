Recognition of service

Pakistan is a nuclear state. The basic infrastructure of Khan Research Laboratory was laid down on the orders of Z.A. Bhutto. Many unsung heroes of our motherland have donated their lifeblood and golden sweat to our national objective. The credit of becoming the undisputed father of our atom bomb goes only to the noble soul of Dr AQ. Khan, who accepted to head the said laboratory with a monthly salary of Rs 3000 and ended with a pension of Rs 4467 per month.

India, the worst hater and the merciless killer of its Muslim community, had elevated a Muslim scientist who produced an atom bomb, to the post of President of the country. On the other hand, we have sought a Nobel Peace Prize for a 9th graded girl student but have downgraded a national hero to the level of commoner for none of his fault, except that he made us a nuclear power against the displeasure of our foreign masters. The masses, however, still hold him high to the sky.

How coward are our state functionaries who have very cleverly and cunningly placed the credit of his exceptional services in the cold storage of national apathy and social oblivion. Unfortunately, his rival scientists and other personators are also floating their false claims of fathering the bomb and making the country a nuclear power state. It is really a black spot on beautiful face of historic truth, which is required to be removed and erased at earliest.

Would it not be appropriate for me to request Prime Minister Imran Khan to please examine his matchless and unforgettable services rendered to greatest cause of our national security, for offering him an appointment of our national pride and his earned stature?

JAMSHAID KHAN

Rawalpindi

