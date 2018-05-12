Recognise Kashmiris’ rights

INDIAN top military and civil officials frequently issue controversial, provocative statements that pose serious threat to regional peace and security. In a statement on Thursday, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat warned the youth of occupied Kashmir not to resist the occupational forces as freedom was not possible and they cannot fight Indian forces. While showing complete disregard to humanity, he said that he did not care about the casualties in the IoK.

Over the past week, the Indian troops have martyred over twenty Kashmiri youth and university professors. In fact ever since Modi has assumed the office of Prime Minister, the Indian forces have broken all records of tyranny and atrocities in the occupied territory. They are abundantly using pellet guns that have injured and blinded thousands of Kashmiri men and women for life. The irony is that certain voices are occasionally raised in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people but nothing practical has been/is being done on part of international community to heal their wounds. The calls for sending fact-finding missions to the area have also fell on deaf ears. Anyhow despite this apathy on part of so-called human rights champions, we have no doubt in saying that the valiant Kashmiri people will see the dawn of independence one day. As Victor Hugo stated even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise. Already the Kashmiri people have rendered immense sacrifices for the sake of right to self-determination – right enshrined in several UNSC resolutions. The Indian Army chief also surprisingly claimed that security forces have not been so brutal and added that Indian troops ‘try their level best to avoid any civilian casualties’, a claim proved wrong time and again by brutal Indian tactics used in J&K and caught on camera. While the Indian Army chief admitted that there is no military solution to Kashmir issue, it is also important that they end their reign of terror in the Valley and hold talks with Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership to find solution which is also vital to secure the future of young generations.

