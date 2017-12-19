For the last two or three months there has not been a single day when road accidents will not occur in Karachi. Most of these accidents are caused by reckless driving. Truck drivers and those who drink and drive are notorious for rash driving. The other day I was horrified to witness a dreadful accident. A young biker and his wife were crushed to death when a speeding truck that came from behind ran over them. They died on the spot. I am sure that it was not an isolated incident. Countless innocent lives are lost on the roads, thanks to rash driving. The concern with the reckless driving is that it poses a significant risk to the people in the surrounding area as well as the driver. Reckless drivers could kill children, animals and pedestrians. A car that spins out of control can harm other vehicles on the road. In addition, reckless driving can cause significant damage to property. Thus, it goes without saying that reckless driving is a public safety issue that must be properly addressed.

AHSAN SHEHZAD

Karachi

