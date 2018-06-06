I would like to draw attention of the readers towards consequences of reckless driving through your newspaper. Driving any vehicle is a major responsibility. The life of other people depends on how good a person driving skills are. Reckless driving in Karachi city is common. Karachi is a big city and population here is quite large. Traffic, roads, infrastructure is poorly designed in many areas of the big city but where roads are built properly drivers drive their vehicles recklessly.

Most of the bus divers do not even care if passengers or pedestrians are going to die or can have bad accident that can make them disable for their whole life. Responsible authorities and drivers should think about the consequences of bad driving before they even leave their houses to drive their vehicle as I said in beginning driving is a big responsibility.

SEHAR MAQSOOD

Karachi

