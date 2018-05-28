Through the column of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of traffic police authorities to increasing number of road accidents. Many young and innocent people lost their lives and suffered severe injuries because they were hit by carelessly driven vehicles. Dozen of such accidents are reported daily in newspapers. Reckless driving of buses, truck and other vehicles has become a menace on the roads. They drive their vehicles at a high speed with no regards to rules of road. They over take at great speed and as a result common people become their victims.

I would like to emphasize that the police must strictly enforce the regulation regarding reckless and negligent driving so that lives of citizens are not put on a risk.

MISAL JABEEN

Karachi

