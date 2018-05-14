The intent behind writing this letter is to call attention of the Traffic Police to the foolhardy driving in Karachi. It appears as if roads, streets and lanes have been made for buses, minibuses, trucks, taxis, rickshaws, motorcycles and cars only. They drive so heedlessly that it is treacherous to walk along the roads. This sort of driving takes life of scores of faultless souls on a daily basis and the authorities are seemingly on silent mode.

This reckless driving cannot be checked unless dynamic changes are brought about. In the first place, traffic police must recognize their duties and responsibilities, secondly, the licence of the drivers who violate traffic rules must be cancelled and a foolproof system of licensing be evolved so that those drivers may not get another license. The system of justice must be improved as to punish the culprits promptly. Nowadays, cases remain unsolved for years and the culprits usually go uncondemned. Even no fines are imposed and illegal gratification saves them.

KIRAN ALI

Karachi

