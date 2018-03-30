Reckitt Benckiser raises hygiene Awareness through PSL across Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the makers of Dettol and Harpic, seeded the importance of hygiene and cleanliness to the masses through the much-heralded platform of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This was an extension of RB’s several initiatives which are fostering a culture of hygiene and cleanliness in the country, under their pledge for “Hoga Saaf Pakistan”. Through this nationwide movement, RB has been working on raising awareness and providing infrastructural support through both rural and urban on-ground interventions.

Capitalizing on PSL’s massive popularity and viewership, the idea was to encourage self-driven cleanliness amongst the audience through commentary endorsements and reviews alongside on-screen scrolls and videos throughout all matches.

The desired outcome was to make individuals take responsibility for cleanliness around them by making “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” every Pakistani’s motivation and mantra. For instance, the intelligent integration at the time of the toss was aimed at capturing even a sliver of attention so as to convey the key message while instilling a sense of responsibility with a fun flair.

In addition to reaching the masses through the TV screen to make “Saaf Pakistan”’ a reality, the campaign also encouraged the audience on-ground within matches to take responsibility and maintain cleanliness.

RB collaborated with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure “Clean Stadium Days” at Gaddafi Stadium, as they maintained proper waste management protocols to maximize the impact of the campaign and its key message in Lahore.In Karachi, the approach was to lead by example and take responsibility of your own waste where university students and professionals volunteered for Hoga Saaf Pakistan to properly dispose of their own garbage for others to follow suit in a similar manner.