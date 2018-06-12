Reckitt Benckiser initiates switching to solar energy at Mauripur factory

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), maker of Dettol, Mortein, Harpic and Veet, in Pakistan is fully committed to make more with less. The Company continually aims to reduce the emissions from its operations and brands across their lifecycle. RB’s ‘betteRBusiness’ strategy dictates implementing energy efficient production processes, investing in purchased and on-site renewable energy and reducing the levels of waste their facilities generate.

To further embrace ‘betteRBusiness’, RB Pakistan plans on investing $24 million at the Mauripur factory facility to ensure environmental sustainability, compliance and safety alongside expanding production capacity in the coming years.

A major chunk of the committed investment will be utilized in replacing 50% of the energy load at the facility to solar energy, with project commencing in June 2018; in line with the vision to use more renewable resources. By converting half the energy load to grid tied solar panels, the facility will also be reducing an extensive amount of carbon footprint (a reduction of over 350,000kg of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions), which will be equivalent to 15,000 trees annually.

Additionally, RB’s Mauripur facility is striving hard to reduce the levels of waste generated through improved ways of treating it and ensuring that ‘zero’ waste is sent to landfills. This is done by purchasing products that are made of more sustainable materials and by choosing to recycle materials wherever possible.

“Responsibility and environmental sustainability is at the heart of RB Pakistan’s values and reiterates our pledge for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’, stated Fahad Ashraf, Chief Executive, RB Pakistan. “We will continue to ensure our purpose for ‘healthier lives and happier homes’, while making the right kind of social and environmental impact.”