Recipients of Zakat fund face difficulties

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A security guard of private company was shot dead in Qila Ram Kour by unidentified accused last night.

According to police source, Ameen Hussain son of Allah Ditta resident of Paropian Tehsil Chak Jhumra who was serving in a private security company as a security guard working in a company in Hafizabad was allegedly shot dead near Qila Ram Kour by unidentified accused. After killing the security guard, the accused throw the dead body in the nearby field. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and registered a case against the accused.

Twenty eight out of 36 District Zakat and Ushar Committees in the province were rendered non-functional for the past over five months as the provincial government has failed to appoint Chairman of District Committees as a result of which thousands of poor and destitute recipients of zakat fund were undergoing ordeal due to non payment.

According to official source, there were 1650 recipients of zakat fund in the district but due to non-functioning of local committees they were facing a lot of hardship and inconvenience. Recently, Deputy Director Zakat and Ushr Punjab Muhammad Afzal Ranjha visited Hafizabad and also admitted the non-functioning of District Zakat Committees in 28 districts and assured the recipients of zakat funds that after the appointment of District Zakat Committees, maintenance funds would be provided to the deserving poor and widows. The recipients have called upon the provincial government to take prompt steps for the appointment of Chairman District Zakat Committees so as to provide relief to them.

It is also learnt that the District Bait-ul-Mal Hafizabad which has about Rs. ten million at its disposal is also non-functional due to lack of its chairman.

