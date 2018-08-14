Recipe for ‘Naya Pakistan’!

Honourable CJP took initiative by contributing Rs.10 lac for construction of dams on help-yourself-basis, which received expansive response. The country is currently facing severe water shortage which adversely impacts every Pakistani. However, if we take more-serious-steps, hopefully, we will succeed in this sacred cause, and it will be written in History Books! Side by side, the nation has another challenge that is Rs 24 trillion-debt retirement. There is no doubt that serious efforts are also required for breaking begging bowl for achieving status of a sovereign ‘Nation’. Though both targets – construction of dams and retirement of debt – are highest goals, yet can be achieved if honest leadership come forward. Though, money is a problem, yet corruption, adulteration and dishonesty etc. were/are more serious ditches remained always hurdle in our progress!

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif launched ‘Qarz Utaro Mulk Sunwaro’ scheme but it did not achieve much success for various reasons. Mere collection of money from public and loans from IMF will not be enough for achieving our targets. Now, we need drastic measures like: (a) prepare ‘Gallows Stand’ in D-Chowk, (b) prepare laws for hanging corrupts, adulterators and dishonest persons – on the lines of Madina Model Governance, (c) appear (first) personally before court of law, (d) arrest all well-proved looters of national wealth, (e) seize well-proved ‘black-money holders’ assets’ and no further appeal allowed (f) permit culprits 30-day for depositing looted-money in ‘ National Treasury’ after that start hanging them Even then, if target is not achieved, all citizens will contribute maximum assets towards this sacred cause. Certainly, acting upon above recipe we will break begging bowl and build ‘Naya Pakistan’. Otherwise, after 5 years, present leadership should be ready for facing more serious consequences!!

M AZAM MINHAS

Azad Kashmir

Share on: WhatsApp