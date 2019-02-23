Reception held at 58th National Day, 28th Liberation anniversary of State of Kuwait

The Consul General of The State of Kuwait in Karachi His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al Khalide, hosted a reception on Thursday, 21st February, 2019.

A large number Pakistani senior official, foreign diplomats, politicians, business figures and senior journalists attended the ceremony and congratulated Kuwait on the auspicious occasion. Consul General HE. Muhammad Al Khalide welcomed the chief gusts, Governor of Sindh His Excellency Imran Ismail, and Sindh Chief Minister His Excellency Syed Murad Ali Shah.

