Zubair Qureshi

On the eve of the presidential election in Uzbekistan (taking place on July 9, 2023) and to mark the ‘Day of Journalism’ in Uzbekistan, Ambassador Aybek Arif organized a reception to highlight the role of media and evolution of journalism in Uzbekistan and their contribution to strengthening of democratic institutions in the country. He also spoke about the upcoming presidential elections in his country and termed them highly important with regard to implementation of reforms introduced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Asim Khichy was the chief guest on the occasion while among the guests of honour included Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, senior media persons, researchers and heads of various think-tanks on Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations. While welcoming the media persons, Ambassador Aybek Arif said the reception was taking place at a significant time. Uzbekistan, he said after the recently-held referendum on reforms introduced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (April 30, 2023) is now all set for Presidential elections.

Incidentally, June 27 also happens to be the “Day of Journalism” in Uzbekistan as on this date in 1906, the first-ever Central Asia Uzbek newspaper was published under the title “TARAQQI” in Tashkent. So it becomes all the more important to greet the Pakistani media on this auspicious occasion as well as brief them about the upcoming elections in Uzbekistan, he said. He was of the view that the renewed Basic Law united society around the idea of building a new Uzbekistan, he added. It states that Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is based on the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and norms of international law.

In addition, he said, Uzbekistan always pursued a peaceful foreign policy aimed at developing bilateral and multilateral relations with states and international organizations.

“President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s international initiatives have received broad support from the international community,” said the ambassador.

About the Uzbekistan-Pakistan bilateral relations, the ambassador said trade ties were all time high, he said. Transit Trade and Preferential trade Agreements which became effective in March of this year allowed bilateral trade volume to reach $150 million in the first five months of the current year. It’s about 2 times larger compared to the same period of 2022 ($87.6 m). Both countries enjoy increases in exports. Uzbekistan’s delivered to Pakistan exports are worth $79 million, growth is 2.5 times while Pakistani exports to Uzbekistan reached $71 million and the growth 1.2 times.

Uzbekistan-Pakistan Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (IGC) was held in February 24th this year in Tashkent, the ambassador said adding the Road Map agreement to increase bilateral trade up to $1 billion was signed during the IGC meeting and the next step will be the signing the roadmap on Industrial cooperation.

MD APP Asim Khichy on the occasion gave an overview of the evolution of journalism in Pakistan and highlighted the role and contributions of journalists in democratic progress and strong institutions of the country. Executive Director of the Centre for South Asia & International Studies, Dr Mehmoodul Hassan Khan on the occasion in a presentation briefed the participants about the upcoming presidential election and its background, etc.