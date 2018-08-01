Recent monsoon spell improves water level in dams

Islamabad

The recent monsoon spell in catchment areas of Murree and surroundings has improved the water

level in Simly dam and Rawal dam which would be helpful to control the water shortage in the capital city. The recent spell of rains has increased the water level by 10 feet.

According to CDA official, the water level in Rawal dam was recorded at 1742 feet last week and official believe that further rains in coming days could fill the reservoir up to the level of 1752 feet at which the management opens the spillway to flush out the excessive water.

On the other hand the situation in Khanpur dam is satisfactory, which is 40 feet below its highest level and more rains in the coming days could fill this reservoir making the dwellers of the twin cities to have a sigh of relief who had faced lots of problems due to water shortage, he added.

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul is flowing in low flood at Nowshera while other main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are normal. According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs elevations are at 1517.44 feet and 1148.95 feet respectively (32.56 feet and 93.05 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels).

The combined live storage is 6.235 MAF which is 45.57 percent compared to the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.681 MAF. According to FFD, Lahore, moist currents have been cut off temporarily, whereas yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir has moved towards East. At present only a weak seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours. Nevertheless, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over the upper catchments of River Chenab including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab and Kohat and Bannu Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 280,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1517.44 feet, which was 131.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 182,000 cusecs while outflow as 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1148.95 feet, which was 108.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 166,900, 180,500 and 39,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 58,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.—APP

