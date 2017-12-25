Recent developments bring Iran, Pakistan closer to each other: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD : Chairman of Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday said that recent developments in the world and Donald Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Holy Quds (Jerusalem) have brought Iran and Pakistan even closer to each other.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iran Majlis (Parliament) speaker Ali Larijani on the sidelines of first six-nation Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad. He said contrary to US claims, Pakistan is at the forefront of fight against terrorism and more than 70,000 security personnel have lost their lives in fighting terrorism.

Rabbani added cooperation of Washington, Tel Aviv and some other countries is spreading terrorism in the world. He emphasized the need for increased regional cooperation to address regional challenges.

“We also believe that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has not played any role in this regards,” he noted.

Ali Larijani, expressing his views, said that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is an opportunity to increase cooperation between the two countries. He said Iran has already completed its part of the project and now it is Pakistan’s turn to complete the project on its territory.

He said Americans have always been rude and dominating towards the Muslim countries, and in the case of Trump, he has also expressed the American position more clearly.

The Iranian official called for resumption of banking ties between the two countries, saying that despite some agreements this problem has not been resolved so far.

Referring to the recent trip by Pakistan Army chief to Iran, Larijani said the trip was an effective step to improve the relations between the two countries. He said Iran is ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at parliament level and in trade and economic sectors.

Larijani also invited Pakistan’s Senate Chairman to attend the upcoming summit of Speakers of Islamic countries in Tehran.

