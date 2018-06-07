Receiving, filing of nomination forms continues

City Reporter

The process of receiving and filing of nomination papers by candidates for national and provincial assemblies seats of Lahore continued on third day on Wednesday.

According to details, a number of candidates received nomination forms for various national and provincial assemblies seats in Lahore. Among the prominent who received nomination forms include: Maryam Nawaz Sharif for NA-125 and NA-127, Mehr Ishtiaq for NA-126, Mian Marghoob Ahmad for PP-151, Majid Zahoor for PP-149, Umar Sohail Zia Butt for PP-159, Murad Rass PP-159, Malik Abid Mehmood Langarial for PP-166, Waheed Alam Khan for PP-149 and others.

Besides receiving forms, many candidates also filed their nomination forms to the returning officer for national and provincial assemblies constituencies. Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan, Muhammad Ajasim Sharif, Faiza Malik and others submitted their nomination forms.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule for elections, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 8 (Friday) and the initial list of candidates will be displayed on the same day.