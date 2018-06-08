Receiving, filing of nomination forms continue

City Reporter

The process of receiving and filing of nomination papers by candidates for national and provincial assemblies in Lahore continued on the fourth day on Thursday.

According to details, a number of candidates received nomination forms for national and provincial assemblies seats in Lahore. Among the prominent who received the forms were: Khawaja Imran Nazir for PP-166, Shoaib Siddiqui for PP-158 and Khawaja Salman Rafique for PP-158.

Besides receiving forms, many candidates also filed their nomination papers with the returning officers. Dr Yasmeen Rashid submitted her nomination papers for NA-125, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema for NA-127, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan for NA-130, Pervaiz Malik for NA-127, Waheed Alam for NA-133, Liaqat Baloch for NA-130, Ameer-ul-Azeem for NA-135, Waheed Gull for PP-157, Mian Aslam Iqbal for PP-151, Ramzan Siddique Bhati for PP-166, Nazir Chohan for PP-167 and others submitted their papers.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 8 (Friday) and the initial list of candidates will be displayed on the same day.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on June 14, while appeals against decisions by returning officers can be filed till June 19. The appeal tribunals will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28, to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list – with election symbols – would be issued on June 29.