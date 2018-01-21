Received no notice in 17 years regarding Bilal Kawa: IoK police

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the police have submitted a report before a local court stating that they did not receive any notice or summons in the past 17 years that had to be served to a youth, Bilal Ahmed Kawa, who has been arrested by Delhi police in 2000 Red Fort attack case.

The police submitted the report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, after Fatima Begum, mother of Bilal Kawa, contested the Delhi Police claim that Bilal was a proclaimed offender.

The report submitted by the SHO of Maharaj Gunj police station also maintained that at no point in the past 17 years they had been informed about Bilal Kawa’s offence.

Bilal Kawa’s mother had sought police version into Delhi police claims, saying that if he was an offender he would have been summoned by a court through local police. “How can anybody live a normal life with his family while being a proclaimed offender in any subversive case?” she had asked in her petition.

She had said that arrest of her son was a big concern for the survival of his two minor daughters and two dependent women (Kawa’s mother and wife).

Top police officials had earlier also said that there was nothing adverse in police records in Kashmir against Bilal Kawa.

On December 22, 2000, three soldiers were killed in firing at the Red Fort.—KMS