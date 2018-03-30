Rebuttal to Rajnath!

Recently, Rajnath Sing said that “Kashmir is, was and will always be ours. No one can take it from us, and Pakistan will be divided into ten parts”. The scribe thinks it appropriate for a rebuttal for his nonsense statement! It is not a case of claim only. It is a case of facts and figures according to historical record, Mr. Sing! No arguments! According to UNSC’s resolutions, the case of Kashmir will be decided through plebiscite and, also, rules of division of Hindustan – population as well as religion-wise. The forefathers of BJP – now, well-proved liars – went to UN, begged for plebiscite in 1948, when freedom-fighters caught them from neck!

It has been a very old tradition of Indian politicians to blame, threaten and warn Pakistan. This is due to their misconception that, by doing so, they may win the hearts of poor Indian people. It is also true that there is a small fraction of Hindu extremists who are a continuous threat not only to Muslims but also, to Christians, Sikhs, low-caste Hindus and the world at large. Dear Rajnath forget that today’s Pakistan is of 1971 – a new lot like: M.M. Alam, Rashid Minhas and Mahfooz is quite ready for the motherland’s defence.

So, come out of your world of oblivion and instead dreaming for Pakistan’s division, and Kashmir as Indian Atoot Aung. Take care, of Indian indigenous separatist movements which are getting stronger and stronger – Kashmir, Assam, Naxalite–Maoist, Dravida Nadu, Khalistan and many more in offing! There are serious issues regarding uneasiness and restlessness of even, low-caste Hindus, Christians and other minorities. Better is for Mr Rajnath to concentrate upon these issues first. And, breaking-up of Pakistan and Kashmir as Atoot-Aung ‘foolish-dreams’ must be brushed from mind after this rebuttal!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

Related