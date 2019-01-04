Rebuttal — by BD High Commission

Muhammad Iqbal Hossain

THE article by Mr Mohammad Jamil published in your esteemed daily titled

“BD – on the path to authoritarianism” on 01 January 2019 has come to the notice of Bangladesh High Commission, Islamabad. The High Commission takes exception to the contents of the article and has the following comments: The 11th Parliamentary Election in Bangladesh was held in a free, fair, participatory and festive manner without any major occurrence except for isolated incidents of violence in some parts of the country. The voters cast their votes freely without being harassed by any quarter and comfortably. The presence of large number of women and young voters was particularly noticed.

As many as 175 foreign election observers (apart from 25,900 local observers) from various countries and organizations and the diplomatic core based in Dhaka visited the polling centres and monitored the polling. The international election observers have expressed satisfaction at the overall peaceful environment and fairness of the election. The election gave a solid mandate to the ensuing new government from a huge majority of the people of Bangladesh. However, without being objective, article has been more like a mouthpiece of the losing opposition party and narrated the unsubstantiated allegations against the government. The article attempts to establish the unfounded allegations of persecution of the opposition. The cases of serious offence against the leaders of the opposition political parties were instituted long before the government under the present Prime Minister took over in 2009. They have been convicted by the apex court of the country on the basis of the merit of the cases. The government had no role in influencing the decision of the court. Moreover, contrary to the insinuation of indiscriminate arrests made in the article, the fact is that no opposition worker, per se, was arrested for political reasons; some arrests were made on specific criminal charges. It is the sacred duty of the law enforcement agencies to prevent criminals from inflicting wide-spread violence like the one seen during the 10th Parliamentary Election in 2014.

The writer disgracefully tried to make it look like that the government was responsible for the violence during this election. The fact is that the level of violence was markedly low, compared with previous general elections in Bangladesh. More importantly, majority of those killed in the election violence were from the ruling party and not from the opposition party. The writer appears to be confused when he tried to hold the government responsible for the killing of more than 500 people in political violence before the 2013 election.

In reality, it is true that a large number of people were killed at time but the killings were by the opposition party through arson and petrol bombs in its bid to resist the election they boycotted. The article has also come up with the unfounded allegation of curtailment of media freedom in Bangladesh. It must be made absolutely clear that there is no curb on media freedom in Bangladesh and there is no complaint from the main stream media community of Bangladesh about any restrictions on their professional responsibility either. The government only has intended to check the unbridled spread of rumours and fake news from the clandestine sources of faceless propagandists and criminals in the social media.

The writer has outrageously come in defence of the war criminals of Bangladesh who received death sentence for grievous crimes against humanity upon completion of due process of law at the apex court of the country. We strongly reject such expression of jaundiced and toxic views on the internal matters of Bangladesh.

—The writer is Counsellor (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Islamabad.

