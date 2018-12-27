Rebuild yourself

Uneasiness that you are feeling is good for you. It is a build-in alarm system of your soul. It is your conscious shouting at you that something is wrong. Instead of shutting this warning down, listen to it carefully. What does it want to say? What is it that does not align with your core values? Listen to it and make the changes. Standing up for your mental health and peace is a very courageous act. It will cost you a lot of effort, but the end result will be worth it. Saying a big fat “NO” to those habits that drain you of your contentment and peace is a difficult task. However, it is the only thing that will get you where you want to be. If there is something preventing you from being where you want to be, then stop it now and forever. Drop the habit. Stop today.

This moment, just drop the bad habit and build a new one. No one is saying it would be easy. It would require you to use every grain of strength that you have to break the habit that has been reinforced over the years. It would require you to fall and rise up again. No one will pick you up, but you will have to find the strength within yourself. The cornerstone is never to stop and keep progressing. If you fall down, get up again. If you do something that is wrong, then complement it by doing something right. Besides, this is the most straightforward approach to mould your personality according to your desires and dreams.

AKASHA AMJAD

Lahore

