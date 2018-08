Rawalpindi

The citizens can avail 10 percent rebate by paying token tax of their vehicles before Aug 31.

According to Excise and Taxation, Motor Registration Authority Officer and AETO, Motors Sohail Shahzad, the Punjab Government had extended the date to provide 10 percent rebate to the vehicle owners who would pay token tax till Aug 31. In order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi is making efforts, said Sohail Shahzad spokesperson of the Excise Department.—APP

