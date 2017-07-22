Reasons you should eat more plums during monsoon

PLUMS are juicy and delicious fruits mostly found during monsoon, i.e., between May and October. Scientifically known as Prunus domestica, these belong to the family of peaches and cherries.

Mostly found in countries like China, Japan, United States and Europe, this fruit comes with many colours and sizes depending on the region in which it is grown.

There are around 2000 varieties of plums grown around the world. While India is not a mass producer of this yummy and delicious fruit; still approximately 12 types of plums are grown in the northern part of the country. The popularity of plums is mainly because of its vitamin and mineral content. Vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K are abundantly found in it. Potassium, calcium and magnesium are some of the minerals found in it.

Rich in carbohydrate and dietary fibres, it provides only 50 calories for 100 grams of consumption. Plums provide several health benefits starting from hormonal and stress-related disorders to infectious diseases. Apart from maintaining a good heart and bone health, plums have been proved highly beneficial towards maintaining a good skin and hair texture.

Good For The Heart: Loaded with antioxidants; plums provide a good defence against free radicals. These lower the bad cholesterol level and improve heart health. High potassium levels help in controlling blood pressure and heart rate. It also plays a major role in preventing atherosclerosis, a disease associated with artery wall thickening.

A good quantity of vitamin B6 in plums controls the homocysteine level, thus protecting people from heart stroke.

Constipation: Nature’s own laxative, “plums” in any form (fresh or dried) are rich in dietary fibre which improves digestion and eases bowel movements. Sorbitol and isatin present in them stimulate the contraction of the intestine and thus provide relief from constipation.

Improves Blood Circulation: High vitamin C content in plums promote the ability to absorb iron in the body. Iron being an essential and integral part of RBCs ultimately leads to more blood cells production by fighting anaemia and improving blood circulation.

Good For The Bones: Dried plums are excellent sources of polyphenols which not just prevent bone loss but also are capable of reversing the effects of osteoporosis. These increase the levels of indicators of bone formation like insulin-like growth factors and alkaline phosphatase.

