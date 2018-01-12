Rear Admiral Zaka appointed MSA DG

Islamabad

Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman has assumed the Command of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA) as Director General. The Admiral was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988.

He has been appointed on various command appointments including Commanding Officer of a Destroyer and Commander 25th Destroyer Squardon. During his illustrious career, he served on various staff appointments at Naval HQs and Chief of Staff to the Commander Coalition Task Force-151 at Bahrain. Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman has also served as Naval Attache at Embassy of Pakistan at Ankara, Turkey.—INP