Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani takes over Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy

Staff Reporter

Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has taken over the command as Commander Coast in an impressive change of command ceremony held at PNS QASIM, and Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas handed over the command. On assumption of command, he is now Commander of all units and establishments of Pakistan Navy along the Coastal belt and Creeks Areas. Admiral would also head Special Services Group (Navy) and Pak Marines.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding officer PNS PISHIN and PNS MOAWIN.

His Staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation). The Admiral has also served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Washington.

Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and also holds Masters Degree in Military Operational Research from Cranfield University UK. Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani is recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz (Military).

On assumption of Command, the newly appointed Commander Coast was presented the Guard of Honour and was introduced to Commanding Officers of the units under command The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.(Navy)

Share on: WhatsApp