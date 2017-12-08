Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar took charge as Chairman Karachi Port Trust

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar HI(M) T.Bt., has assumed the charge of Chairman Karachi Port Trust here on Thursday.

He has the distinction of commanding Pakistan Navy Surface Ships, Pak Marines and Special Forces setup of Pakistan Navy during his illustrious career as Naval Officer.

He got the commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in June 1983. He later served the Special Operations Forces for a long period. He also underwent US Navy SEAL Course at San Diego California in 1989.