Rear Admiral Imran takes over as Commander Logistics

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad has taken over the charge of Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at PN Dockyard here on Monday.

He took over the command from Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan. Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad would now be In-charge of logistic support to all PN units, ships, establishments and repair, maintenance facilities of the naval force. A guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed Commander Logistics during a ceremony.

Later, Commanding Officers of the units under Command were also introduced to Commander Logistics. The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of Pakistan Navy.