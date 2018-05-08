Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq takes over as Commander Karachi

Special Correspondent

Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq has assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi. Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar handed over the command to newly appointed commander Karachi in an impressive ceremony held at PNS BAHADUR today. Upon assumption of command, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq is now commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq joined Pakistan Navy in 1983 and was commissioned in Operations Branch in 1985. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging command and staff experience.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BABUR, PNS KHAIBAR and Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron. He has also commanded Combined Task Force -150 .