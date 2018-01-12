REAP sponsors ‘Int’l Buyers Recognition Award Trophy’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With a view to encouraging the international buyers of Pakistani rice and to portraying the country’s soft image, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) is holding award ceremony titled ‘International Buyers Recognition Award Trophy’ scheduled on February 20 in Dubai.

As many as 30 top international buyers of Pakistani rice will be awarded Trophy on the third day of Gulf food- biggest international annual food exhibition. Federal Minister for Commerce Pervez Malik will be the chief guest which will be participated by around 100 international buyers, ambassadors, representatives of different departments of Gulf States, representatives of different government departments including Trade Development Authority (TDAP), federal ministry for food security, provincial agriculture department and members of the REAP.

REAP Chairman Samee Ullah Naeem said, “We are planning to make it a regular annual feature which will eventually be turned in to a ‘Rice Conference’ providing a platform not only to acknowledge the buyers but also to discuss the future trends and new technologies in rice sector, Samee added.

Talking to media here on Thursday, Samee Ullah Naeem hoped that the awards which have been named as ‘International Buyers Recognition Trophy 2018’ will provide a chance to the buyers to interact with Pakistani government departments so as to have a feel that they are in safe hands while interacting with the Pakistani rice sellers. He said such an award also promote soft image of the country besides winning the loyalty and trust of the international buyers.