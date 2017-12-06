REAP seeks Rajwana’s role for implementation of phytosanitary standards

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has urged the Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana to play the role of mediator between the provincial agriculture ministry and the REAP for implementation of phytosanitary standards at farm level and development of high yielding seed varieties.

REAP Chairman Samee Ullah Naeem made this demand during a meeting with the Governor Punjab at the Governor’s House.

Samee was leading a delegation of the rice exporters which also included Pir Nazim Ali Shah and executive committee members of the Association. Samee raised the issue of disconnect between the agriculture policy being a provincial subject and rice exports being a federal subject.

He said 70 percent of the Pakistani rice production is exported but this second biggest sector is being neglected.

Samee requested the Governor to mediate a dialogue between the Punjab Ministry for Agriculture and the REAP for implementation of phytosanitary standards at farm level, development of high yielding seed varieties and inclusion of NIBGE (National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering) in Rice Research Board Punjab and recognition of new high yielding varieties like 1121 of Pakistan.

The governor Rajwana assured the rice exporters of his full support in resolving the issues faced by their sector.

He said he would raise voice in their favour both at the federal and provincial levels to boost rice exports from Pakistan.