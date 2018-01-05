REAP delegation to visit Saudi Arabia

Masroor Afzal Pasha

The rice exporter has sought the help of all concern government departments dealing in the affairs of rice crop to its exports to device a bail-out plan that would help boost declining trend of Pakistani Basmati rice exports in the international market. In a meeting the Senior Vice Chairman, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Rafique Suleman with Inamullah Khan, Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at TDAP Head Office here on Thursday. He also urged to give some relief to rice exporters are they are making huge investments for value addition in rice processing and struggling hard to compete in international markets, particularly for the survival of Pakistani Basmati rice exports. “We are foreseeing positive growth in rice exports, however; there are several measures to be taken for the betterment of the second largest export trade,” he said, adding, since a long time we don’t have any good rice seed that is why many companies are importing hybrid seeds of rice. He emphasized for proper check and balance on the import of hybrid seeds, as it has been observed that some companies are importing low-quality rice seeds which are not good for our agricultural environment. After the visit of REAP Delegation to the Philippines in 2015, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) has sent new GSR-1 & GSR-2 rice seeds, further NIBGE Faisalabad has introduced New Basmati Rice Seed BR-1 which is also useful in the low quantity of water.