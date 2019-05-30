Staff Reporter

Lahore

Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, launched the Realme 3pro, the brand’s latest flagship, in the provincial capital on Thursday.

Announcing the launch, He Shunzhi, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan, said, “With the launch of realme 3 Pro and realme C2, customers can enjoy the benefits of Power and Style in different price segments. In less than one year we have launched 8 products across 4 product series, and achieved 6.5 million fans. This has been possible only with support and love of our fans. In the coming year, we will continue to be the challenger and disruptor in global smartphone market.”