Realme smartphone setting new records of sale

Staff Reporter

Lahore

With the launch of offline market sales, Realme smartphone is setting new record of sale.

Available in mobile phone markets across Pakistan, realme ranks as number 1 mobile brand in online sales market in Pakistan.

Following the overwhelming market response from online sales, Realme C1 handheld devices has been made available in all leading offline markets from 31st January, 2019 for PKR 18999. Online sales for Realme C1 products soared high, with 1000 unit sales made on (23rd Jan) and Realme 2 Pro All units sales made on (24th Jan).

Realme C1 is the value king of the product lineup; the phone boost a mega battery and mega display that will keep you going all day, a spokesman of the Company, said.

The mobile phone has a screen-to-body rail of 88.8% and an impressive mirror design that will leave you dazzled.

The phone is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core processor which enhances graphics that will blow your mind. The Value King also has king size memory with a 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM along with 13MP + 2MP rear dual camera.

On high demands by Realme fans, the brand has launched offline market sales, making getting your hands on this gadget even easier. Realme aims to provide top of the line customer care and can contact customer care helplines, on the following number (0800-08866)

Realme is a technology brand, specializing in providing high quality smartphones. Realme is an emerging smartphone brand.

The brand was officially established on May 4th, 2018, coinciding with the National Youth Day of China.

The company’s founder is Sky Li who, together with, a group of likeminded, young individuals – with similar experiences relating to the smartphone industry- set up Realme.

