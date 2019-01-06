Realme smartphone ready for online sale from 9th

Salim Ahmed

After a successful launch, Realme is set to open online sales exclusively with Daraz, offering an exclusive price of Rs 17,999 of Realme C1 from 9th January and Rs 43,999 of Realme M2 Pro from 10th January 2019.

Whereas from January 31, 2019, all prices will be restored to the standard price across all channels (online and offline), Rs 18,999 for Realme C1 and Rs 46,999 for Realme 2pro, a spokesman of the Company, said.

The spokesman said that Realme is an emerging smartphone brand. The brand was officially established on May 4th, 2018, coinciding with the National Youth Day of China.

The company’s founder is Sky Li who, together with, a group of like minded, young individuals – with similar experiences relating to the smartphone industry- set up Realme. Realme focuses on user needs and present products with both, strong performance and trendy design in the broad context of e-commerce.

