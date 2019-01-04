Realme, smartphone formally launched in Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Realme, an emerging smartphone brand that specializes in providing high quality smartphones unveiled its line-up of devices for the Pakistan market – the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1.

Designed with today’s youth in mind, Realme’s tagline, ‘Proud to Be Young’, is focused on revolutionizing the smartphone for the younger generation, combining top notch perfor-mances with contemporary style.

Realme is fully dedicated to addressing the needs of the youth. The brand has already been breaking records since its launch earlier this year in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines.

“By embodying the spirit of ‘Proud to Be Young’, Realme provides an optimum combination of bold, innovative designs and a balanced integration between software and hardware. Realme represents the concept of ‘Power Meets Style’, or the amalgamation of fast performance and trendy designs, with remarkable prices,” said He Shunzhi, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan at the launching ceremony held in Lahore.

To showcase Realme’s philosophy – ‘Power meets Style’, Saud Ur Rehman, Product Manager of Realme Pakistan, introduced Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 at the launch event together with Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management of Qualcomm.

“We see the increasing power of the younger generation thus it only made sense to work with Realme. The brand, while young, has some deep insights about what the youth require from devices like a smartphone. We are indeed proud to be collaborating with such a foresighted brand to provide the best, affordable products for the target market,” Saud said.

Share on: WhatsApp