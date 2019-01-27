Realme smartphone breaks record of all mobile brands’ sold on Daraz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Realme, the newly launched smartphone has set new records as 4000 units of Realme C1 sold in 23 minutes and 400 units of Realme 2 Pro sold out in 57 seconds on the second round of online sale on Daraz.

Initially launched in Pakistan on 2nd January 2019, the Realme C1 is rapidly becoming known as an outstanding value-packed entry-level smartphone which offers a large and vibrant notched display with a massive battery for all-day endurance, making it a true ‘Entry-Level King’.

And the ‘Flagship for Youth’ – Realme 2 Pro has stand out as an ideal blend of performance and affordability combined with inspiring design that is both innovative yet appealing smartphone brand to the younger generation in just within a short time frame since it’s first appearance in Pakistan.

“Both Realme C1 and Realme 2 Pro mark a milestone for both parties with the outstanding sales performance at launch on Daraz. The fact that Realme is one of Pakistan newest, but fast growing smartphone brand makes these achievement all the more impressive. We are definitely eager to continue working with Realme to bring even more thrilling sales promotions on Daraz,” said Faisal Malik, Daraz Commercial Director.

The brand is proud to have two smartphones specifically designed to cater to the needs of its users. Pakistani are always on the look-out for the most affordable, tech savvy gadget they can get their hands on – and Realme checks off all those boxes.

