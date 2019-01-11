Realme sets new record of online sale

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Upto 1,000 units of Realme C1 sold in 24 minutes and all units of Realme 2 Pro sold out in 55 seconds on their first sale on Daraz, setting new sale record in mobile phone category.

Realme has been on a path toward breaking and setting new records, after the success in other countries; it is now on track to make history with the youth in the Pakistani market.

Initially launched in Pakistan on 2nd January 2019, the Realme C1 is rapidly becoming known as an outstanding value-packed entry-level smartphone which offers a large and vibrant notched display with a massive battery for all-day endurance, making it a true ‘Entry-Level King’. And the ‘Flagship for Youth’ – Realme 2 Pro has stand out as an ideal blend of performance and affordability combined with inspiring design that is both innovative yet appealing smartphone brand to the younger generation in just within a short time frame since it’s first appearance in Pakistan.

The realme is proud to have two smartphones specifically designed to cater to the needs of its users. Pakistani are always on the look-out for the most affordable, tech savvy gadget they can get their hands on – and Realme checks off all those boxes.

