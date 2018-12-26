Realme set to launch its smart phones on Jan 2

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Realme, an emerging smart phone brand that specializes in providing high quality smart phones, is set to reveal its line-up for the Pakistani market on January 02, 2019.

Based on the brand’s moto and philosophy, Realme smart phones are designed on the concept of “Power meets Style”, providing products that allows the user to feel powerful and stylish simultaneously, with elegance, innovation and top of the line software system supporting the real needs of today’s customer.

Realme’s products have achieved remarkable sales performance in many markets.

In Indonesia, Realme sells over 40,000 units in just 21 minutes on e-commerce platform Lazada, winning three number ones: total mobile phone sales, item sales and fastest sales growth in a single day. According to the latest market study and data from Cybermedia Research, Realme becomes India’s NO.1 emerging brand, with over three million fans.

With the launch taking place in less than 10 days, technology enthusiasts and eager fans will have to wait just a little while longer to get their hands on the anticipated smart phones that bring together best-in-class performance coupled with contemporary style.

