Realme C3 shows benchmark performance

If we talk about purchasing a budget smartphone one would think of a phone packed with least features but this is not the case with Realme smartphones; Yes! The entry level offering of Realme, latest successor of “C series” Realme C3 comes with benchmark features with an amazing price. Redefined “C” for colorful, cheerful, competitive & considerate.

Let’s see what does the entry level smartphone of Realme’s product lineup has to offer.

Realme C3 is hosed with a great gaming performance and a stellar battery at Rs 20,999. The C lineup is the most affordable out of all Realme phones. This is the first smartphone to be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

The smartphone stands apart from the crowd, and especially from its predecessor, Realme C2. The Realme C3 has a striking sun-rays pattern on the rear, the casing for which is textured and sturdy.