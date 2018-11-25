Reality of Mumbai attack 2008

Dr Muhammad Khan

ACCORDING to Times of India (Nov 18, 2018), an inquiry is underway to establish the facts, as who issued the domicile to Ajmal Kasab, the main attacker of Mumbai attacks-2008. Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012 in Yerwada Jail in Pune. It was revealed a month earlier that as per revenue records of Bidhoona Tehsil of Auraiya district in UP State, Ajaml Kasab was an Indian domicile holder of UP. This Indian Newspaper revealed that the concerned lekhpal (revenue officer) has been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered by the District Administration. The details show that in the domicile, Ajmal Kasab’s birth place is written as Bidhoona and his father’s name is mentioned as Mohd Amir. His mother’s name is mentioned Mumtaz Begum. The certificate bore registration no: 181620020060722. Though, Indian authorities have cancelled the domicile and are conducting an investigation, however, this revelation means a lot. Indian authorities may declare it as fake certificate but, after all, it was well documented and recorded in the record of District Revenue of Auraiya District.

Irrespective of the fact that who was Ajmal Kasab and what was his nationality, it was quite upsetting that this entire drama was staged/managed by Indian Government. Very surprisingly, the leadership of this greatest democracy of the world has dared to kill its own citizens to defame its neighbours or else for strengthening anti-terrorist laws, again against its own people. According to Times of India, a former Under Secretary of Indian Home Ministry Mr R V S Mani, has revealed that “the Indian government, Not Pakistan, was behind the Parliament Attack (13/12, 2001) and Mumbai Attack (26/11 2008) India.” This officer of the rank of Under Secretary of Indian Home Ministry was categorical in his revelation that, this was orchestrated by India to formulate and strengthen the counter-terrorism laws in India and to defame Pakistan. As per the Times of India, Mr Mani has submitted an affidavit in the court stating that a member of CBI-SIT probe team, Mr Satish Verma told him that these attacks were carried out “with the objective of strengthening the counter-terror legislation.” The unfortunate attacks on Indian financial capital Mumbai on November 26, 2008, had killed 167 innocent people, including Hemant Karkare; in-charge of Anti-terror Squad, who was conducting inquiry of terror attack committed by serving Indian Army officer, Colonel Prashad Srikant Purohit; arrested on the charges of attack on Malegaon Mosque bomb blast and Samjota Express.

Indeed, it was a fateful day for this 13 million population city, Mumbai. Without any investigation, Indian Government and media immediately pointed fingers towards Pakistan. The then Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, also issued a reckless statement that, “roots of these attacks are in a neighbouring country and — neighbouring countries should not allow their soil to be used by terrorists”. Earlier on December 13, 2001, India alleged Pakistani intelligence agencies in an attack made on its Parliament and taking that as a raison d’être, mobilized its forces all along the international border. Later investigations could not prove the allegations on Pakistan and a poor Kashmiri; Afzal Guru, was arrested and subsequently hanged on February 9, 2013, a political murder indeed.

Earlier, in year 2000, India staged a drama of killing 36 Sikhs in Indian Occupied Kashmir, on the eve of the visit of former US President, Bill Clinton. Later investigation proved that RAW was behind killing these Sikhs to defame Pakistan. In 2003, Hindu extremists of BJP and RSS burnt a number of compartments of a train carrying Hindu pilgrims in Gujrat and levelled the charges against Muslims, subsequently causing massacre of over 2900 innocent Muslims. Later on as result of investigation, it was proved that this was an act of BJP and RSS to instigate Hindus against Muslims. Again, in 2007, Hindu extremist elements burnt alive dozens of the passengers of Samjota Express near Panipat while en-route to Pakistan and immediately leveled the changes against Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Recalling the Cuban Missile Crisis, President J F Kennedy was asked by US Defence apparatus to approve a plan whereby committing perceived acts of terrorism in US cities and blamed Cuba in order to create public support for a war against that nation. A part of these proposed operations was, “Operation Northwoods.” This operation was to “develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, Florida and even in Washington. Operation Northwoods proposals included hijackings and bombings followed by the introduction of phony evidence that would implicate the Cuban government and the former Soviet Union. The ultimate objective of this entire planning was “The desired results from the execution of this plan would be to place the United States in the apparent position of suffering defensible grievances from a rash and irresponsible government of Cuba and to develop an international image of a Cuban threat to peace in the Western Hemisphere.” US Joint Chiefs of Staff though authorized this plan, but President John F Kennedy rejected it. The powerful lobby in the US later ensured a meticulous assassination of John F Kennedy.

Indeed, Indian RAW and its powerful military high command wanted repeat of US model which could not be stopped by the then premiers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh or else, they were kept in darkness by powerful hawks. Whatever be the case, truth cannot be hidden for a long. Today, Indian democracy and secularism stand exposed. What all its leadership needs to do is, to investigate the incidents, apologise from Pakistan for defaming it and the victims, its own citizens. Besides, India must stop sponsoring and conducting inhuman and heinous acts of state-sponsored terrorism against its neighbours and even against its own citizens, particularly the minorities.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

