Reality in fiction

As it is a fact that films are fiction but at the same time, they show us the reality. Recently, a Balochi film has been released, titled “Karesth” which means one’s actions. In the film one of the lead actors {Hafeez Lal} is playing the role of a drug addict. In the film, Lal is known as Ustad Peero, who is a multi-talented person.

For example, he is a good mechanic, an electrician and a business consultant. But, due to his bad habit of using drugs, he is disliked and ignored by everyone including his family. He has three children, one of them is a 17 years old boy who is working in a hotel to look after his family. I just want to suggest to everyone to stay away from this bad habit of using drugs to live a happy and healthy life. Say No To Drugs.

RIAZ QURAISH MAQSOODI

Turbat, Kech

