Real warriors & builders

It is unfortunate to note that the dam collapse in Brazil has left at least 34 people dead and many missing. The Brazil dam collapse has sent shockwaves apart from awakening the world on the safety front. The fact is that numerous workers across the world have long been engaged in the works like building dams, cultivating the crops and laying roads. These are all in fact tough jobs to be executed, physically and methodically. All these people involved in such works should be appreciated and rehabilitated in a decent way. They are the real warriors and they are building our world on a daily basis.

Actually, the various reports are now coming up, giving the details of the tragic dam incident in Brazil. In fact I saw certain clips of the incident on CNN and they were really sad to see. In the fast-moving world, it is time to talk about the serious safety measures to be taken worldwide in the best interests of the human race, otherwise the true Armageddon will strike our beautiful world. And the countries should be prepared to face such difficult situations through proper plans and technological advances.

I always think of and salute these hard working people because I am part of the world built by them. Besides, no one can dispute the beauty and grace of agricultural activities. My native areas like Korkai [once beautiful harbor area of Pandyan Kingdom located in Tuticorin], Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been the hubs of agricultural/fishing activities, for long churning the crop produce and the fish in large numbers. The time has really come now to safeguard such beautiful activities as agriculture apart from uplifting the people’s life engaged in such great/tough works.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

