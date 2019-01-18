Real miseries of masses

Muhammad Asif

IN October 2009, my younger brother was arrested by police on charges of blasphemy. First Investigation Report (FIR), under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, for allegedly defaming the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was registered against him by the Police Inspector Malik Tahir, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Pirwadhai Police Station Rawalpindi (currently posted to Police Lines Rawalpindi). The offence under Section 295-C of the Penal Code of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan carries the mandatory death penalty for the offender. My brother owned a plastic shoes factory. The shoes manufacturing plant and the iron moulds (dies), which are used to cast shoes according to the desired design and size, are mostly imported from other countries, particularly China. The moulds are custom-made by the manufacturers according to the design and size, given by the clients.

My brother imported a set of moulds some-time in August or September 2009 from China. Some observers thought that the logo of the Chinese manufacturers remotely resembled the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), when the shoe’s sole was seen from a particular angel. An unknown person, instead of pointing it to my brother, reported the matter to the police with mala fide intentions. After receiving the report, police raided my brother’s factory along with the reporters of a famous TV channel. My brother was handcuffed and taken to the police station. Within minutes of his arrest an FIR under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him even without the customary preliminary investigation. The breaking news, depicting the incident as a willful attempt at disgracing name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), telecast by a TV channel, served to rub salt into our wounds. When I was informed of the incident, I talked to the City Policy Officer (CPO). He told me that the matter had already been reported to him, and since the FIR had been registered against my brother, his fate would be decided by the court of law. He assured me that the investigation would not be influenced by any business or personal rivals of my brother.

Next morning my brother was produced in the court of judge, who reprimanded him to police for five days. During his reprimand, I visited the Police Station, only once. SHO of Pirwadhai Police Station was a young man, who had joined the police service as an Inspector after doing graduation. I could never image a relatively educated person behaving so arrogantly with people without any provocation. When somebody disclosed it to me that he was a second or third generation policeman, I could understand the reason for his uncouth demeanour. While on duty during working hours, he was shabbily clad in shalwar-qameez and plastic slippers. During my stay in his office, a group of youngsters entered his office without knocking at the door. After seeing those individuals, the SHO jumped up from his chair and saluted them in a formal manner. From their coded conversation, I could make out that they were the reporters of some TV channel, who had come to receive their “prize” from the SHO for some favour they had done to him.

After the expiry of police remand, my brother was sent to the Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi on Judicial Remand. Meanwhile we submitted an application in the court of a Session Judge for his bail. The Session Judge, while granting bail to my brother on first appearance, pointed to the Investigation Officer, who was present in the court, that he along with his SHO should have been handcuffed and sent to jail for torturing an innocent businessman. Instead of undergoing the agony of pleading the case in the Session Court, we submitted an application in the High Court to get the case quashed for having been registered with mala-fide intentions. The Honourable Judge of the High Court, not only accepted our plea in first hearing, but also noted that all those who were responsible for registering the case, on flimsy grounds, should be charged under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. After release from the jail, my brother shared heart rendering tales of the prisoners, he was kept with, in the cell reserved for the “Religious Prisoners”. He told that some individuals had been rotting in jail for years on such charges framed against them on the reports of their influential personal or political opponents. In addition to the agony we underwent, it cost us nearly half a million rupees, paid as fees to the lawyers and police for subjecting an innocent accused to unimaginable torture.

I am a witness to another equally tormenting incident about a victim of the largesse granted to police by our legal system. Brother of the sanitary worker, employed at my home, was arrested by police on charges of theft. I sent my son, a serving Army Officer, to the Police Station to get details about the case. After discussion with SHO, my son informed me on phone that an FIR had been registered against the accused for stealing “bottle of cosmetics” on the complaint of the owner of store, where the accused had been working as a salesman. My son further told that the SHO had offered to help the accused if he agreed to work at the same store during the sales season in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr. I told my son to inform the SHO that we would approach the higher authorities to file a case against him and the owner of the store for implicating an innocent salesman, who refused to work at the store of complainant, in a false case of theft. The next morning the SHO produced the accused in a court, and I did not know how he himself got the FIR quashed by the concerned judge on the very first appearance.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

