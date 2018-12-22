Real Madrid to face Al Ain in FIFA Club World Cup final

Abu Dhabi

Real Madrid hope to clinch their third FIFA Club World Cup crown in succession on Saturday when they face Al Ain at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Gareth Bale’s hat-trick against Kashima Antlers saw Los Blancos advance from Wednesday’s semi-final as 3-1 victors, and the champions of Europe will take on their Asian counterparts.

Al Ain surprised River Plate on Tuesday and beat the Argentinian outfit on penalties following a 2-2 draw in extra time, but their chances of pulling off a second shock in a row don’t appear bright.

Santiago Solari is within touching distance of his first title as Real Madrid manager a little more than a month after he was appointed their permanent boss.

Saturday’s fixture will be Real’s fourth participation in the FIFA Club World Cup final out of the last possible five, and they’ll shoulder the bulk of the pressure considering they’ve never finished as runners-up.

Real were made to wait on their opener against Kashima Antlers on Wednesday, but Bale opened the floodgates and ended with an 11-minute hat-trick in Abu Dhabi. The Welshman has struggled for consistency this term but looks to be in fine form.—Agencies

