Real Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the La Liga season with another narrow win over Getafe to once again move to the top of the standings.

Eder Militao scored the only goal of the game in the 3rd minute as Madrid’s trend of narrow wins continued at another away ground.

Real, who dropped their first league points last week, then piled on the pressure but failed to find the second goal against the team they have struggled against for the past two seasons having failed to score in their previous two visits to Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Rodrygo, playing in place of Karim Benzema, missed a golden chance with a header that went wide before Modric narrowly missed the target with a rocket of a shot from the edge of the box.

Vinicius Jr was also denied a penalty by the VAR before the halftime whistle after spotting the ball had gone out of play in the buildup to the foul.

The technology came to Getafe’s rescue again in the second half after Rodrygo found the back of the net in the second stanza but was judged to have been offside.

With time running out Real Madrid decided to see out the game with Getafe pinned in their own half to secure their seventh win of the La Liga season. Their next game in the league will be against Barcelona in what could be an early deciding factor in the title race.